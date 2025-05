Israel anuncia “ataque sin precedentes” en el sur de Gaza

Gaza Strip Border (Israel), 19/05/2025.- Ruined buildings in the Gaza Strip, as seen near the border with the Gaza Strip, southern Israel, 19 May 2025. The Israeli Defense Force has announced the launch of broad operations on Gaza Strip called 'Operation Gideon's Chariots', aimed to put pressure on Hamas to release the remaining Israeli hostages. Fifty-eight Israeli hostages remain in captivity EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN / ABIR SULTAN ( EFE )