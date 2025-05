Rumanía acusa a Rusia de “injerencia” en elecciones presidenciales

Bucharest (Romania), 18/05/2025.- Two Romanian women cast their ballots in the second round of presidential elections at a polling station in Bucharest, Romania, 18 May 2025. Romanian voters are going to the polls for the runoff of the presidential election with around 18 million citizens eligible to vote, according to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP). (Elecciones, Rumanía, Bucarest) EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT / ROBERT GHEMENT ( EFE )