México: familiares de El Chapo Guzmán se entregaron a Estados Unidos

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by Mexican navy marines at a navy hanger. Guzman leader of Mexico's Sinaloa drug Cartel, was captured alive overnight in the beach resort town of Mazatlan, considered the Mexican most-wanted drug dealer on February 22, 2014 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by STR/LatinContent via Getty Images) / LatinContent