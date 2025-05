Comandos de la Frontera niega responsabilidad en ataque a Ejército de Ecuador

Ecuadorian soldiers patrol the street in Olon, Santa Elena province, Ecuador, on April 14, 2025, the day after the presidential runoff election. Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa claimed a runaway reelection victory after campaigning on a promise to take an "iron fist" to the country's drug cartels. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP) (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images) / RAUL ARBOLEDA