Gol de Linda Caicedo: así fue la anotación de la colombiana con el Real Madrid ante Granada

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 23: Linda Caicedo of Real Madrid celebrates after the third goal of her team scored by Caroline Weir of Real Madrid (not in frame) during the Liga F match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 23, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) / Quality Sport Images