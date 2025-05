Conference League: Así quedaron los resultados en los partidos de ida por las semifinales del torneo

STOCKHOLM (Sweden), 01/05/2025.- Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 0-4 goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg soccer match between between Djurgardens IF and Chelsea FC in Stockholm, Sweden, 01 May 2025. (Suecia, Estocolmo) EFE/EPA/Jonas Ekstromer SWEDEN OUT / Jonas Ekstromer ( EFE )