ONU urge más ayuda humanitaria en Birmania

MANDALAY (Myanmar), 14/04/2025.- People splash each other with water in front of a collapsed building during the Thingyan (water festival) in Mandalay, Myanmar, 14 April 2025. The annual water festival, known as Thingyan in Myanmar, sees people gathering to celebrate by splashing water and throwing powder at each other as a symbol of cleansing and washing away the sins from the past year. The festival marks the start of the traditional New Year and is similarly celebrated in countries such as Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia. This year, Myanmar will celebrate the Thingyan (water festival) without music or dance following the powerful earthquake that struck the country on 28 March, according to the Myanmar government. (Terremoto/sismo, Camboya, Birmania, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/STRINGER / STRINGER ( EFE )