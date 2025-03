Dinamarca responde a las críticas echas por Vance en Groenlandia

COPENHAGEN (Denmark), 29/03/2025.- People gather for a protest outside the Embassy of the United States of America in Copenhagen, Denmark, 29 March 2025. Denmark’s prime minister said on 25 March that the United States were exerting an 'unacceptable pressure' on Greenland, after the Trump administration had reiterated the previous day the suggestion to take over the semi-autonomous territory. (Protestas, Dinamarca, Groenlandia, Estados Unidos, Copenhague) EFE/EPA/NILS MEILVANG DENMARK OUT / NILS MEILVANG ( EFE )