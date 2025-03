Rodrigo Duterte, expresidente filipino, detenido por orden de la Corte Penal Internacional

Manila (Philippines), 11/03/2025.- (FILE) - Former President Rodrigo Duterte's likeness is reflected as he gestures while attending an investigation at Philippine Senate in Manila, Philippines, 28 October 2024 (re-issued 11 March 2025). Duterte was arrested at the Manila airport on 11 march 2025 after an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court was served upon his arrival from Hong Kong. The Presidential Communication Office confirmed the arrest, stating that Interpol in Manila received the warrant. (Filipinas) EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA / ROLEX DELA PENA ( EFE )