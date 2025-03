¿Qué proceso surtirá la demanda de Canadá contra EE.UU. en la OMC?

US President Donald Trump (R) speaks during a meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Winfield House, London on December 3, 2019. - NATO leaders gather Tuesday for a summit to mark the alliance's 70th anniversary but with leaders feuding and name-calling over money and strategy, the mood is far from festive. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images) / NICHOLAS KAMM