Maduro ofrece inteligencia de Venezuela para investigar presuntos planes de atentar contra Petro

Colombian President Gustavo Petro (L) and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro shake hands during a meeting at Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, on November 1, 2022. - Petro arrived in Venezuela Tuesday for the first talks at presidential level since the neighbours reestablished diplomatic ties after a three-year break. It is the first visit by a Colombian president to Venezuela's capital since 2013. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images) / FEDERICO PARRA