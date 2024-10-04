10AM10AM

Programas

Petro antes me hacía oposición y hoy trabajamos por un objetivo común: Salvatore Mancuso

Salvatore Mancuso, exjefe paramilitar. Hoy gestor de paz y compareciente ante la JEP, habló sobre como es ahora el papel que juega en el Gobierno Petro

Petro antes me hacía oposición y hoy trabajamos en un objetivo común: Salvatore Mancuso

Petro antes me hacía oposición y hoy trabajamos en un objetivo común: Salvatore Mancuso

21:11

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://caracol.com.co/embed/audio/509/1728059409_284_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Vía X

Sebastián Guzmán

Noticia en desarrollo...

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

Caracol Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Ciudades

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad