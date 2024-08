EE.UU. pidió a Israel detener ataques contra trabajadores humanitarios

New York (United States), 31/07/2024.- Deputy US Ambassador Robert Wood speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 31 July 2024. The president of the council called the meeting after Hamas said its political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by an Israeli strike on Iran's capital Tehran. (Nueva York, Teherán) EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL / SARAH YENESEL ( EFE )