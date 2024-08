Sin Messi: Argentina anuncia convocatoria para el partido ante Colombia por Eliminatorias

Miami (United States), 15/07/2024.- Argentina's Lionel Messi raises the trophy after winning the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 final against Colombia, in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 14 July 2024. Argentina won 1-0 after a goal by striker Lautaro Martinez in extra time. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH ( EFE )