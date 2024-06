Julian Assange, fundador de WikiLeaks, llega a Australia tras formalizar su libertad

Canberra (Australia), 26/06/2024.- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange waves at supporters after arriving at Canberra Airport, in Canberra, Australia, 26 June 2024. The judge of the United States District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands on the island of Saipan, on 26 June sentenced Assange for time served in exchange of pleading guilty to the criminal count of conspiring to obtain and disclose classified documents relating to the national defense of the United States. (Marianas del Norte, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT / LUKAS COCH ( EFE )