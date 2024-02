Naciones Unidas condena muertes durante entrega de alimentos en Gaza

Geneva (Switzerland), 26/02/2024.- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during the High-Level Segment of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 26 February 2024. (Suiza, Ginebra) EFE/EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI / SALVATORE DI NOLFI ( EFE )