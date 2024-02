Madre de Navalni denuncia amenazas y presiones para enterrar al opositor en secreto

Berlin (Germany), 21/02/2024.- A photo showing late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sits among floral tributes outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, 21 February 2024. Outspoken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny died in a penal colony, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District announced on 16 February 2024. In late 2023 Navalny was transferred to an Arctic penal colony, considered one of the harshest prisons. (Alemania, Rusia) EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE ( EFE )