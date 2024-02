Consejo de Seguridad de ONU votará resolución sobre fin de conflicto en Gaza

Rafah (---), 19/02/2024.- Kidney patients waiting for treatment at Al-Najjar Hospital in the Rafah camp, 19 February 2024, with 700 dialysis cases from displaced people from the northern and southern Gaza areas, after the siege of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Strip. It is now the only hospital in the Gaza Strip able to treat dialysis cases. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD / HAITHAM IMAD ( EFE )