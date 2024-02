Putin reitera voluntad de negociar con Ucrania, habla de la OTAN y de EE.UU.

Moscow (Russian Federation), 08/02/2024.- Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 09 February 2024. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT / GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN ( EFE )