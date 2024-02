Rusia: comisión electoral bloquea al candidato presidencial anti Putin

Moscow (Russian Federation), 08/02/2024.- Boris Nadezhdin, Russian presidential candidate from the Civil Initiative party and deputy of the Council of Deputies of the Dolgoprudny urban district of the Moscow Region, gestures as he attends the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) meeting over his registration as candidate for the Russian presidential elections, in Moscow, Russia, 08 February 2024. More than a 15 percent defect rate was found in signatures in support of the politician's nomination by a group of Russian Central Election Commission, Nadezhdin's press service reported. Nadezhdin said that if the Central Election Commission refuses to register him for the presidential elections in the Russian Federation, he will appeal this decision to the Supreme Court. The Russian Central Election Commission decided to hold presidential elections within three days, from 15 to 17 March 2024. (Elecciones, Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV / MAXIM SHIPENKOV ( EFE )