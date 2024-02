Un año después de los terremotos, Turquía tiene nuevas ciudades sobre los escombros

Istanbul (Turkey), 04/04/2023.- A view of an old neighborhood with the backdrop of a newly built apartment development in Kayasehir, in Basaksehir district, Istanbul, Turkey, 01 April 2023.(Issued 05 february 2024) On 06 February, Turkey will mark one year since the 7.8 earthquake which killed more than 50 thousands people when it hit Eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria. This latest quake woke dormant fears of the inhabitants of Istanbul from the long predicted big one that would destroy everything and bring into question the safety of the buildings they live in. The megapole of about 1.2 million buildings and 6.5 million inhabitants partly lies on the Sea of Marmara fault line (the Main Marmara Fault Line), making some of its areas like Kadakoy which is densely populated and directly by the sea of Marmara at great risk in case of a movement in the Anatolian and Eurasian plates. The municipality of Istanbul warned in March 2023 that around 4-5 million Istanbulites will lose their homes as some 90,000 buildings in Istanbul will collapse after an eventual earthquake. The city dwellers still remember the 1999 one which hit some 100 km away and killed 20 thousand people including some in Istanbul'Äôs old buildings itself. Authorities had then already started taking a series of measures and policy changes, such as starting an urban renewal mobilization project and an earthquake taxe levied to finance it. Many new buildings developments started to grow as far away as possible from the fault line area in the districts of Esenyurt Basaksehir among others just outside the city center. (Terremoto/sismo, Siria, Turquía, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET / SEDAT SUNA ( EFE )