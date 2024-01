Boris Nadezhdin, el contendor para la presidencia de Vladimir Putin

Moscow (Russian Federation), 31/01/2024.- Boris Nadezhdin, Russian presidential candidate from the Civil Initiative party and deputy of the Council of Deputies of the Dolgoprudny urban district of the Moscow Region, speaks with the press after his arrival for a procedure to submit citizens'Äô signatures for his nomination as presidential candidate to the Central Election Commission in Moscow, Russia, 31 January 2024. On 07 December 2023, the Federation Council adopted a resolution calling for elections for the President of the Russian Federation. The Central Election Commission decided to hold presidential elections within three days, from 15 to 17 March 2024. (Elecciones, Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV / MAXIM SHIPENKOV ( EFE )