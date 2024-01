Fundación SURA otorgará hasta 100.000 dólares para fortalecer organizaciones culturales

Bangalore (India), 25/01/2024.- An Indian police officer walks in front of the art work created by school children during 14th National Voters' Day themed 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure' celebrations in Bangalore, India, 25 January 2024. The Indian National Voters' Day, celebrated on 25 January, is to inspire young people to get involved in politics and to commemorate the founding day of the Election Commission of India in 1950. (Elecciones) EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV / JAGADEESH NV ( EFE )