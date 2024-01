Federico X se convierte en rey de Dinamarca tras la abdicación de Margarita II

Copenhagen (Denmark), 14/01/2024.- Denmark's Queen Margrethe (C-R) leaves the place at the head of the table to her son King Frederik X (C) after signing a declaration of abdication during the Council of State meeting at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark, 14 January 2024. Denmark's Queen Margrethe II announced in her New Year's speech on 31 December 2023 that she would abdicate on 14 January 2024, the 52nd anniversary of her accession to the throne. Her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, is set to succeed his mother on the Danish throne as King Frederik X. His son, Prince Christian, will become the new Crown Prince of Denmark following his father's coronation. (Dinamarca, Copenhague) EFE/EPA/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN DENMARK OUT / MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN ( EFE )