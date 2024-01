Cómo hacer jabón con sábila en casa: tiene muchos beneficios para la piel

This recipe’s extremely simple yet super efficient and a great way to reduce the number of plastic containers from store-bought pre-made soaps. Aloe vera hand soap is just incredibly good for your skin and it could be used for hands, body and face! It’s a great moisturiser but also helps to fight skin ageing, helps reduce infections and acne but also boosts the healing effects of wounds! We used a few 100% natural ingredients to make it, including plants from our garden but you could twist the recipe and replace/add other stuff. INGREDIENTS: - 5 x Leaves of Aloe Vera - 1/2 x Jar Dry Lavender - 1 x Tsp E-oil (optional) - Food grade colour (optional) - 1 kg Natural Soap Base STEP BY STEP: - Harvest your aloe Vera leaves, and let them sit in water for 10-15 mins to remove the yellow latex - Scoop out as much gel as possible and compost the green part of the leaves which is a great fertiliser for your garden - Blend the gel until you have a smooth mix - Melt your soap base in a double-boiler pan - Mix your gel and melted soap base - Add dried lavender and E-oil (optional) and mix until it’s well incorporated - Add the mixture to a silicon mould and wait until solid - Use on face, body, hands and enjoy your very own homemade soap NOTES: - You could do this same process by using LYE but I don’t like it as you lose some properties of your natural ingredients #fyp #foryoupage #contentcreator #soap #soapasmr #soapmaking #homemade #diy #learnontiktok #zerowaste #asmr #aloevera