El Pulso del Fútbol, 9 de enero de 2024

Munich (Germany), 09/01/2024.- Flowers, candles and a letter reading 'Thanks Franz!' in commemoration of late Franz Beckenbauer placed at the door of his birth house of Franz Beckenbauer in Munich, Germany, 09 January 2024. The German and Bayern Munich football legend Franz Beckenbauer passed away on 07 January 2024 at the age of 78, his family announced on 08 January. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI / ANNA SZILAGYI ( EFE )