Israel ataca convoy de la ONU en la Franja de Gaza

RAFAH, GAZA - OCTOBER 21: UN relief agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA, receives the humanitarian aid brought by first convoy of relief trucks from Egyptian side, at Rafah border in Rafah, Gaza on October 21, 2023. UN agency is expected to deliver humanitarian aid to those in need in various areas of the strip, Gaza government media office said on Saturday. (Photo by Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu via Getty Images) / Anadolu