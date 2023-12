Sobre acuerdos en la COP28 en Dubái, ¿Qué piensan los ambientalistas colombianos?

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 13: Delegates applaud after a speech by Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber (3L), President of the UNFCCC COP28 Climate Conference, during a plenary session on day thirteen of the UNFCCC COP28 Climate Conference on December 13, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The conference has gone into an extra day as delegations continue to negotiate over the wording of the final agreement. The COP28, which was originally scheduled to run from November 30 through December 12, has brought together stakeholders, including international heads of state and other leaders, scientists, environmentalists, indigenous peoples representatives, activists and others to discuss and agree on the implementation of global measures towards mitigating the effects of climate change. (Photo by Fadel Dawod/Getty Images) / Fadel Dawod