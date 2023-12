¿Qué es el Foro Mundial sobre los Refugiados en el que participa Colombia?

SIBATE, COLOMBIA - DECEMBER 21: A group of Venezuelan migrants gather for food, medical aid at the International Red Cross, UN Refugee Agency, before continuing the march by foot to find countries like Ecuador, Peru, and Chile at the immigrant aid center on the roads in Sibate, Colombia on December 21, 2021. Shelters in Colombia are preparing for increasing numbers of impoverished migrants arriving on foot after Venezuela reopened its border with its Andean neighbor, many of them children in need of food, medical attention. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government said this month it was reopening its side of the 2,219-km (1,379-mile) border with Colombia, which was closed in 2019 over political tensions. (Photo by Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Anadolu