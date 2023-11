Jerusalén: ataque palestino deja tres personas muertas y seis heridas

Jerusalem (-), 30/11/2023.- Medical staff remove victims from the area of a shooting attack at the entrance of Jerusalem, 30 November 2023. Following an attack by two Palestinian shooters, who also died on the scene, at the entrance to Jerusalem on Sderot Weizman Street in Trampiada, one of six Israeli victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while two injured succumbed to their wounds with the rest remaining in moderate condition. (Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN / ABIR SULTAN ( EFE )