China pide alto el fuego en Gaza y ayuda humanitaria ante situación “extremadamente grave”

Sana'a (Yemen), 13/11/2023.- A Yemeni waves a Palestinian flag during a vigil to show solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Sana'a, Yemen, 13 November 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB / YAHYA ARHAB ( EFE )