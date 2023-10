- (Israel), 11/10/2023.- An Israeli artillery unit shelling at an area along the border with Gaza, southern Israel, 11 October 2023. More than 1,200 Israelis have been killed and over 2,800 others injured, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), after the Islamist movement Hamas launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. More than 3,000 people, including 1,500 militants from Hamas, have been killed and thousands injured in both Gaza and Israel since the conflict erupted, according to Israeli military sources and Palestinian officials. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK / MARTIN DIVISEK ( EFE )