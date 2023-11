“No habrá paz en Israel ni la región, sin Estado palestino”: Cumbre de Riad

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - NOVEMBER 11: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (5th R) poses for a family photo during the Extraordinary Joint Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 11, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kamaci/Anadolu via Getty Images) / Anadolu Agency