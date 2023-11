Ataque israelí deja 13 personas muertas cerca a un Hospital en Gaza

GAZA CITY, GAZA - NOVEMBER 3: (EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts death) A view of the street following the Israeli attacks on the entrance of the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on November 3, 2023. There are dead and wounded as a result of the Israeli targeting of ambulances preparing to go south to reach the Rafah border crossing, said Gaza Health Spokesperson. (Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images) / Anadolu Agency