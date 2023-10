Se posesiona en Tribunal Electoral de Guatemala magistrada aliada a Bernardo Arévalo

Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo (C) looks at his Vice President-elect Karin Herrera (L) shaking hands with the magistrate of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal's Blanca Alfaro during a meeting at the headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Guatemala City on October 2, 2023. The United States on Sunday strongly condemned Guatemalan prosecutors' seizure of materials from the country's election court, a move it said "undermines" a peaceful transition of power after this year's presidential elections. Guatemalan prosecutors seized electoral materials under the custody of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) allegedly to investigate supposed voting irregularities. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images) / JOHAN ORDONEZ