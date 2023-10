Bombardeos en Gaza habrían causado la muerte de cuatro israelíes

GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 9: Palestinian citizens inspect the damage to the Al-Sussi Mosque and their homes following Israeli air strikes in the Al-Shati Palestinian refugee camp on October 09, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. Almost 500 people have died in Gaza after Israel launched sustained retaliatory air strikes after Saturday's attack by Hamas. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) / Getty Images