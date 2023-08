BRICS: estos son los 6 seis países que se suman al bloque

Johannesburg (South Africa), 24/08/2023.- (L-R) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attend the Friends of BRICS Leaders dialogue during the 15th BRICS Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 August 2023. South Africa is hosting the 15th BRICS Summit, (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), as the group'Äôs economies account for a quarter of global gross domestic product. (Brasil, Rusia, Sudáfrica, Johannesburgo) EFE/EPA/YESHIEL PANCHIA / YESHIEL PANCHIA ( EFE )