Neymar sería anunciado en las próximas horas como nuevo jugador del Al-Hilal: todo cerrado

Neymar to Al Hilal, here we go! 🚨🔵🇸🇦



After new huge bid revealed two days ago, documents are now approved by all parties involved.



Ney will travel to Saudi this week.

Two year contract.

Number 🔟.



PSG set to receive bit less than €100m fee.



Medical to be completed today. pic.twitter.com/R6zR5glroe