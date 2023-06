Rusia anuncia elecciones en zonas anexionadas de Ucrania el 10 de septiembre

KRAMATORSK, DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 2: Rescue workers conduct search and rescue operation after Russian missile hits the residential building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on February 02, 2023. At least three people were killed and 20 wounded in an attack. (Photo by Marek M. Berezowski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Anadolu Agency