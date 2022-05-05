Canciones de BTS traducidas al español: De esto trata Dynamite

Esta es la traducción de una de las canciones más populares de BTS, grupo de K-POP surcoreano conformado por Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V y Jungkook.

Letra traducida al español

Porque estoy entre las estrellas esta noche

Así que mírame traer el fuego y encender la noche

Me pongo mis zapatos, me levanto en la mañana

Me tomo un vaso de leche, vamos a romperla

King Kong, toca el tambor

Como si fuera un Rolling Stone

Canto una canción mientras camino a casa

Salto a la cima, como LeBron

Ding-dong, llámame a mi teléfono

Té helado y una partida de ping pong

Esto se está poniendo intenso

¿Puedes escuchar el sonido del bajo? Estoy listo (uoh-oh)

La vida es dulce como la miel

Sí, este beat cha-ching suena como el dinero

Es muy Disco

Me gusta eso, estoy listo para ir

Soy un diamante, sabes que brillo mucho

Oye, vámonos

Porque estoy entre las estrellas esta noche

Así que mírame traer el fuego y encender la noche (oye)

Brillando por la ciudad con un poco de funk y soul

Voy a encenderla como una dinamita, woah

Trae a un amigo, únete a la multitud

Quien sea que quiera venir

Así es, sinceramente

Solo muévete locamente

De día y de noche, el cielo está encendido

Así que bailamos hasta el amanecer

Damas y caballeros, tengo el remedio

Así que estén atentos y ojos en la bola, huh

Esto se está poniendo intenso

¿Puedes escuchar el sonido del bajo? Estoy listo (uoh-ooh)

La vida es dulce como la miel

Sí, este beat cha-ching suena como el dinero

Es muy Disco

Me gusta eso, estoy listo para ir

Soy un diamante, sabes que brillo mucho

Vámonos

Porque estoy entre las estrellas esta noche

Así que mírame traer el fuego y encender la noche (oye)

Brillando por la ciudad con un poco de funk y soul

Voy a encenderla como una dinamita, woah

Dinanana-nanananana-nanana, la vida es una dinamita

Dinanana-nanananana-nanana, la vida es una dinamita

Brillando por la ciudad con un poco de funk y soul

Voy a encenderla como una dinamita, woah

Dinanananana-nanana, eh

Dinanananana-nanana, eh

Dinanananana-nanana, eh

Enciéndela como una dinamita

Dinanananana-nanana, eh

Dinanananana-nanana, eh

Dinanananana-nanana, eh

Enciéndela como una dinamita

Porque estoy entre las estrellas esta noche

Así que mírame traer el fuego y encender la noche

Brillando por la ciudad con un poco de funk y soul

Voy a encenderla como una dinamita

(Esto es, ah)

Porque estoy entre las estrellas esta noche

Así que mírame traer el fuego y encender la noche (ah)

Brillando por la ciudad con un poco de funk y soul

Voy a encenderla como una dinamita, woah (enciéndela como una dinamita)

Dinanana-nanananana-nanana, la vida es una dinamita (la vida es una dinamita)

Dinanana-nanananana-nanana, la vida es una dinamita (oh-oh)

Brillando por la ciudad con un poco de funk y soul

Voy a encenderla como una dinamita, woah

Letra en idioma original

'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shoes on, get up in the morn'

Cup of milk, let's rock and roll

King Kong, kick the drum

Rolling on like a Rolling Stone

Sing song when I'm walking home

Jump up to the top, LeBron

Ding-dong, call me on my phone

Ice tea and a game of ping pong

This is gettin' heavy

Can you hear the bass boom? I'm ready (woo-ooh)

Life is sweet as honey

Yeah, this beat cha-ching like money

Disco overload

I'm into that, I'm good to go

I'm diamond, you know I glow up

Hey, so let's go

'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (hey)

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah

Bring a friend, join the crowd

Whoever wanna come along

Word up, talk the talk

Just move like we off the wall

Day or night, the sky's alight

So we dance to the break of dawn

Ladies and gentlemen, I got the medicine

So you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh

This is gettin' heavy

Can you hear the bass boom? I'm ready (woo-ooh)

Life is sweet as honey

Yeah, this beat cha-ching like money

Disco overload

I'm into that, I'm good to go

I'm diamond, you know I glow up

Let's go

'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (hey)

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah

Dynanana-nanananana-nanana, life is dynamite

Dynanana-nanananana-nanana, life is dynamite

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah

Dynanana-nananana, eh

Dynanana-nananana, eh

Dynanana-nananana, eh

Light it up like dynamite

Dynanana-nananana, eh

Dynanana-nananana, eh

Dynanana-nananana, eh

Light it up like dynamite

'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite

(This is, ah)

'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (ah)

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah (light it up like dynamite)

Dynanana-nanananana-nanana, life is dynamite (life is dynamite)

Dynanana-nanananana-nanana, life is dynamite (oh-oh)

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah