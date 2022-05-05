Canciones de BTS traducidas al español: De esto trata Dynamite
Esta es la letra traducida de la canción 'Dynamite' del popular grupo de k-pop surcoreano BTS.
Esta es la traducción de una de las canciones más populares de BTS, grupo de K-POP surcoreano conformado por Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V y Jungkook.
- Leer más: Ministro de cultura de Corea solicita que BTS no preste el servicio militar
- Leer más: HYBE estrena nuevo programa de entrenamiento deportivo junto a BTS
Letra traducida al español
Porque estoy entre las estrellas esta noche
Así que mírame traer el fuego y encender la noche
Me pongo mis zapatos, me levanto en la mañana
Me tomo un vaso de leche, vamos a romperla
King Kong, toca el tambor
Como si fuera un Rolling Stone
Canto una canción mientras camino a casa
Salto a la cima, como LeBron
Ding-dong, llámame a mi teléfono
Té helado y una partida de ping pong
Esto se está poniendo intenso
¿Puedes escuchar el sonido del bajo? Estoy listo (uoh-oh)
La vida es dulce como la miel
Sí, este beat cha-ching suena como el dinero
Es muy Disco
Me gusta eso, estoy listo para ir
Soy un diamante, sabes que brillo mucho
Oye, vámonos
Porque estoy entre las estrellas esta noche
Así que mírame traer el fuego y encender la noche (oye)
Brillando por la ciudad con un poco de funk y soul
Voy a encenderla como una dinamita, woah
Trae a un amigo, únete a la multitud
Quien sea que quiera venir
Así es, sinceramente
Solo muévete locamente
De día y de noche, el cielo está encendido
Así que bailamos hasta el amanecer
Damas y caballeros, tengo el remedio
Así que estén atentos y ojos en la bola, huh
Esto se está poniendo intenso
¿Puedes escuchar el sonido del bajo? Estoy listo (uoh-ooh)
La vida es dulce como la miel
Sí, este beat cha-ching suena como el dinero
Es muy Disco
Me gusta eso, estoy listo para ir
Soy un diamante, sabes que brillo mucho
Vámonos
Porque estoy entre las estrellas esta noche
Así que mírame traer el fuego y encender la noche (oye)
Brillando por la ciudad con un poco de funk y soul
Voy a encenderla como una dinamita, woah
Dinanana-nanananana-nanana, la vida es una dinamita
Dinanana-nanananana-nanana, la vida es una dinamita
Brillando por la ciudad con un poco de funk y soul
Voy a encenderla como una dinamita, woah
Dinanananana-nanana, eh
Dinanananana-nanana, eh
Dinanananana-nanana, eh
Enciéndela como una dinamita
Dinanananana-nanana, eh
Dinanananana-nanana, eh
Dinanananana-nanana, eh
Enciéndela como una dinamita
Porque estoy entre las estrellas esta noche
Así que mírame traer el fuego y encender la noche
Brillando por la ciudad con un poco de funk y soul
Voy a encenderla como una dinamita
(Esto es, ah)
Porque estoy entre las estrellas esta noche
Así que mírame traer el fuego y encender la noche (ah)
Brillando por la ciudad con un poco de funk y soul
Voy a encenderla como una dinamita, woah (enciéndela como una dinamita)
Dinanana-nanananana-nanana, la vida es una dinamita (la vida es una dinamita)
Dinanana-nanananana-nanana, la vida es una dinamita (oh-oh)
Brillando por la ciudad con un poco de funk y soul
Voy a encenderla como una dinamita, woah
Letra en idioma original
'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
Shoes on, get up in the morn'
Cup of milk, let's rock and roll
King Kong, kick the drum
Rolling on like a Rolling Stone
Sing song when I'm walking home
Jump up to the top, LeBron
Ding-dong, call me on my phone
Ice tea and a game of ping pong
This is gettin' heavy
Can you hear the bass boom? I'm ready (woo-ooh)
Life is sweet as honey
Yeah, this beat cha-ching like money
Disco overload
I'm into that, I'm good to go
I'm diamond, you know I glow up
Hey, so let's go
'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (hey)
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah
Bring a friend, join the crowd
Whoever wanna come along
Word up, talk the talk
Just move like we off the wall
Day or night, the sky's alight
So we dance to the break of dawn
Ladies and gentlemen, I got the medicine
So you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh
This is gettin' heavy
Can you hear the bass boom? I'm ready (woo-ooh)
Life is sweet as honey
Yeah, this beat cha-ching like money
Disco overload
I'm into that, I'm good to go
I'm diamond, you know I glow up
Let's go
'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (hey)
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah
Dynanana-nanananana-nanana, life is dynamite
Dynanana-nanananana-nanana, life is dynamite
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah
Dynanana-nananana, eh
Dynanana-nananana, eh
Dynanana-nananana, eh
Light it up like dynamite
Dynanana-nananana, eh
Dynanana-nananana, eh
Dynanana-nananana, eh
Light it up like dynamite
'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite
(This is, ah)
'Cause ah, ah, I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (ah)
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah (light it up like dynamite)
Dynanana-nanananana-nanana, life is dynamite (life is dynamite)
Dynanana-nanananana-nanana, life is dynamite (oh-oh)
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah
Escucha la radio en vivo
Elige una ciudad
Caracol Radio
- A Antioquia
- Medellín
- A Atlántico
- Barranquilla
- B Bogotá
- Bogotá
- Caracol Deportes
- B Bolívar
- Cartagena
- B Boyacá
- Tunja
- C Caldas
- Manizales
- C Cauca
- Popayán
- C Córdoba
- Montería
- H Huila
- Neiva
- M Magdalena
- Santa Marta
- N Nariño
- Pasto
- N Norte de Santander
- Cúcuta
- Q Quindío
- Armenia
- R Risaralda
- Pereira
- S Santander
- Bucaramanga
- T Tolima
- Ibagué
- V Valle
- Cali
Programación
Último boletín
Ciudades
Elige una ciudad
Caracol Radio
- A Antioquia
- Medellín
- A Atlántico
- Barranquilla
- B Bogotá
- Bogotá
- Caracol Deportes
- B Bolívar
- Cartagena
- B Boyacá
- Tunja
- C Caldas
- Manizales
- C Cauca
- Popayán
- C Córdoba
- Montería
- H Huila
- Neiva
- M Magdalena
- Santa Marta
- N Nariño
- Pasto
- N Norte de Santander
- Cúcuta
- Q Quindío
- Armenia
- R Risaralda
- Pereira
- S Santander
- Bucaramanga
- T Tolima
- Ibagué
- V Valle
- Cali
Compartir