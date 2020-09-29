Nikole Mitchell, la pastora que dejó la iglesia para ser stripper en línea
Creció en una familia muy conservadora y hoy en día tiene un estilo de vida muy diferente
Nikole Mitchell es una mujer de nacionalidad americana que creció en medio de una familia muy conservadora, llena de estereotipos, con donde las mujeres no podían hacer las mismas tareas que los hombres.
Con el paso de los años, Mitchell se dio cuenta que quería hacer algo más con su vida. Siempre había sentido el fuerte deseo de lucirse frente a la gente y tener reconocimiento.
Pasaron los años, se casó y tuvo tres hijos, y por supuesto dedicó su vida a servir a la iglesia en Minnesota, Estados Unidos como pastora, algo que sin duda su familia también le criticó.
Sin embargo, en 2016 terminó por darle una vuelta completa a su vida luego de asistir a un evento LGBTIQ+, y descubrir que era bisexual. Claramente terminó por abandonar la vida religiosa.
Para sorpresa de mucho, abrió su propia cuenta en la plataforma OnlyFans, en la que comparte videos y fotos explícitas para todas las personas que la siguen. Además se convirtió en striper y tambié ofrece cursos sobre sexualidad.
Estas son algunas fotografías que ha compartido en su cuenta de Instagram:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
You can say no. An old friend reached out to me asking if I wanted to join her business. This friend has a beautiful soul, so I know whatever business she has, it must be equally beautiful. Even still, I knew my answer right away: “No.” I thanked her for thinking of me, & that I am grateful to be fully living out my purpose & don’t have interest in joining her business. I wished her the best, told her she deserved it, & meant every word. /// The old Nikole would have freaked out at (a) saying no & (b) for being so direct about it. But this Nikole? This Nikole felt good about it. I know who I am. I know what I am here to do. And there’s no need to feel guilty about that. /// She messaged me back, & you know what she said? “Thank you.” In fact, she said: “Thank you for actually giving me an answer. You have no idea how much I love that. So many people say, “I’ll look at it and see” but I know they really mean no but they can’t come out & say it. So thank you. And thank you so much for your verbal support. It means a lot.” /// Me saying no didn’t make me a bad person or ruin her day. In fact, it blessed her day! And it blessed mine that she would think I’d be a good fit for her business (that’s a compliment!) & take the time out of her busy life to message me. The moral of the story? You can say no. You’re allowed to say no. People are blessed by your no. And you both can move on with your day with clean energy, zero guilt & without an empty promise hanging over your head. And you’ll feel much, much better for it. ❤️❤️❤️ P.S. Did you know I’m hosting a LIVE training this coming Monday to spill the beans (wow, haven’t said that in ages) on how I grew my IG following from 900 to 10,000 in just a matter of months? It’s true! No ads. No boosting. No paid followers. I grew my following organically, authentically, & consistently - with 1,000+ new followers every month! And I want the same thing for you! Bigger platform = bigger reach, more opportunities, & a whole lotta open doors! Join me Monday to learn all about it! Link in bio! 📸: @archlenzphotography
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I got some sizzling news for you. All month long I've been praying about what to offer you & what would best serve and support you. I could tell God was up to something, & I was trying to tune in & figure out what that was (not that God was being mysterious; it was just me getting up all in my head about it) & then on a call with my coach last week, the perfect offer came together! AND I AM SO FREAKING STOKED!!!! (Like, God is a genius; I love co-creating with him/her/them). We are coming up on the final 3 months of 2020. And we all know this year has been one for the books! With a global pandemic, anxiety and depression stats through the roof, mass layoffs, systemic racism & oppression rampant as ever, there has been A LOT of shifting & changing & rearranging. And it's understandable to want to throw your hat in and call it quits. But I don't want that to be you. I don't want this to be the end of your story. --> I want you to still have the most magical year yet (this year ain't even close to being over). --> I want you to experience the most love, happiness, success, & abundance to date. --> I want you to step powerfully into your identity as co-creator of your life & DECIDE how this year will end for you. I want you to have it all - precisely because it's 2020! This is why I am so stoked to introduce to you: Unfuckwithable - a 14 week journey to taking your power back and turning 2020 into the year of your dreams! I am so excited!!!! I want to give you the tools and support that will help you unlock new levels of success, happiness, & abundance NOW and that's exactly what Unfuckwithable is all about!!! - You get WEEKLY modules (wha??). - You get WEEKLY live calls (amazing!). - You get UNLIMITED access to and support from me (freakin priceless). All the way through to the end of 2020! In order to turn 2020 into the year of your dreams. I am so, so stoked to offer you this!!!! And as if that wasn't enough, when you pay in full, you get one of my absolute favorite courses for FREE!! This is THE MOST PACKED OFFER I have ever created and it's 75% off!!!! Go check it out now!!! Link is in my bio!!!! 📸: @tapemywildsideofficial
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Just finished the second call inside Mastering the Art of Manifestation & it was so good! The conversation, connections, & community is so very real. We talked about establishing morning rhythms (not schedules - that’s often stifling for free spirits who live intuitively) that allow you to flourish & do what you do best. We talked about universal law that guarantees your success, well being, & abundance. We talked about implementing practical support so you can stay in your zone of genius & have days off. We talked about raising your prices.😏 We talked about the Law of Correspondence & how it’s natural, normal, & good when you repel certain people & attract the right people. We talked about rebuilding trust with yourself & re/learning how to prioritize yourself. We talked about trusting the unknown. We talked about how new beginnings are equally beautiful & painful - and that the painful part doesn’t mean you’re doing it wrong, it often means you’re doing it right. We talked about how Manifestation begins as a trickle & then it flows & flows & flows until it becomes a way of life - which leads to a really magical life! We talked about you don’t always have to be “on”. You’re allowed to feel down, be lazy, have moments of quitting. That’s just part of being human. It’s our judgment against those things that does more harm than doing those things. Drop your judgment & those moments remain just that - moments.❤️ And so much more. These containers & calls are so sacred because the people inside them are sacred. This is where your highest & best is called out. This is where your dreams are listened to & your fears addressed and dissolved. This is where you live life on your terms & not by anybody else’s rules. This is where you prioritize YOU - your time, energy, wellbeing, & self-actualization. This is where magic happens. If you’re looking for this kind of community, connection & conversations, then my mastermind is the perfect place for you. Weekly LIVE calls. Private fb group. Voxer support between our calls. $997/mo with a 3 month commitment. You can leave anytime after that. Most people stay.😊 Sign up in my bio! 📸: @archlenzphotography
