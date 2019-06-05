Conozca a la persona más joven en visitar todos los países del mundo

¿De quién se tratará?

Imagen de referencia. /

Se trata de la estadounidense Para Lexie Alford, quién con tan sólo 21 años ha visitado 196 países de las 206 naciones que recaman soberanía. 

Así lo celebró en su cuenta de Instagram, en la que publicó "Oficialmente, he viajado a todos los países del mundo. Es una locura que los años de duro trabajo culminen en un solo momento. Estoy muy agradecida con todos los que me ayudaron a llegar aquí. El mayor capítulo de mi vida está llegando a su fin", compartió la viajera, quién es la próxima candidata en romper el récord Guinness.

A glimpse into the colourful tradition and culture of Pakistan✨ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ One of the first things I noticed when I arrived in Islamabad was how gorgeous and stylish the women are. I really wanted wear some of their beautiful clothes while traveling here which is why I was so excited to go shopping with @anushaesays . She helped me find this shalwar kameez which is the tradition trousers and long shirt that are commonly worn in South Asia. We later found this amazing headdress in a little shop in Karimabad when the whole @cpicglobal gang played dress up for an hour😂 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Side note to all the Pakistani ladies: Is this called a tribal kuchi headpiece? I forgot to ask the shopkeeper & I would love to know more about it!😇 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photos by @fearlessandfar

