Conozca a la persona más joven en visitar todos los países del mundo

Se trata de la estadounidense Para Lexie Alford, quién con tan sólo 21 años ha visitado 196 países de las 206 naciones que recaman soberanía.
Así lo celebró en su cuenta de Instagram, en la que publicó "Oficialmente, he viajado a todos los países del mundo. Es una locura que los años de duro trabajo culminen en un solo momento. Estoy muy agradecida con todos los que me ayudaron a llegar aquí. El mayor capítulo de mi vida está llegando a su fin", compartió la viajera, quién es la próxima candidata en romper el récord Guinness.
