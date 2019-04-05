Kim Kardashian al estilo de 'Los Ambuila'

Recientemente en el país se destapó uno de los escándalos de corrupción que se vive en la DIAN. La lujosa vida de la familia Ambuila causó todo tipo de reacciones en las redes sociales, desde indignación hasta memes.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Así era la vida de gastos escandalosos de Jenny Ambuila entre #Miami #Paris #Ibiza. . . La joven es señalada de hacer parte de una red de #corrupción en la #Dian de #Buenaventura. . . La mujer fue cobijada con medida de aseguramiento en su residencia. #foto #noticias
Una de las fotografías más virales del caso fue la de Johana Ambulia quien a través de sus redes sociales compartía su costosa vida con productos comprados en tiendas de nivel.
Le puede interesar: ¡Candente! Así se ve Miley Cyrus en diminuto traje de baño de Chanel
Ahora, Kim Kardashian, una de las influenciadoras más grandes, compartió en su cuenta de Instagram una fotografía en la que se ve rodeada de bolsas y cajas de la firma Chanel.
¿Será que el estilo de los Ambulia llegó a oídos de la reina de las selfies?
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
#Ad - Want to win EVERY BAG in this picture? One of my followers will win all 10 designer pieces! This is for real! . . To enter 👇🏽 1. GO TO @luxlifestylegoals_ . . 2. Follow EVERYONE they follow (it takes just 90 seconds to follow all the accounts). . 3. Come back here & tell me who’d you share this with (tag them!) OR would you keep it all for yourself? 🤣. . . You must enter via @luxlifestylegoals_ (commenting or tagging here on my page is NOT your entry). All goods are 100% authentic. Shipping to the winner’s address is included. One of you WILL win every single piece! 👜 . NO PURCHASE NECESSARY – The sweepstakes terms and conditions are available via the link in the @luxlifestylegoals_ bio. This is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Instagram, NOR THE BRANDS in the image. By entering, entrants confirm that they are 18+ years of age & release Instagram of any responsibility or liability and agree to their Terms of Use. The winner will be announced on the @luxlifestylegoals_ page on Monday April 8th 2019 at 7:00pm PST. Sponsored by @createsocialgroup GOOD LUCK ❤️