Petro pide que mencionados en audios de Leyva den explicaciones públicas y ante la justicia

Seville (Spain), 30/06/2025.- A handout photo made available by the United Nations shows Colombia's President Gustavo Petro delivering a speech on the first day of the UN's 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) in Seville, Spain, 30 June 2025. The event will run until 03 July. (España, Sevilla) EFE/EPA/UN PHOTO/MARISCAL HANDOUT -- AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES / UN PHOTO/MARISCAL HANDOUT ( EFE )