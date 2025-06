LGTBIQ+: así celebra el mundo el Día del Orgullo

QUEZON CITY (Philippines), 28/06/2025.- Drag artists (top) ride on a float during the LoveLaban Pride March in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 28 June 2025. Human rights advocacy groups from the LGBTQIA+ community and their supporters held the annual march to express freedom in gender identity and to call for the passage of the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Gender Expression (SOGIE) Equality Bill, which is pending in the Philippine Congress. (Filipinas) EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA / ROLEX DELA PENA