Israel atacó a la sede de televisión y radio estatal IRIB en Teherán, el bombardeo quedó grabado

TEHRAN (Iran (Islamic Republic Of)), 16/06/2025.- Smoke rises on the horizon following an Israesli airstrike north of Tehran, Iran, 16 June 2025. Israel targeted Iran's State Television (IRIB) and sites related to Iran's nuclear program and energy facilities. Israel and Iran have been exchanging fire since Israel launched strikes across Iran on 13 June 2025. (Teherán) EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH / ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH ( EFE )