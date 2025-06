El Salvador: abogada de Derechos Humanos Ruth López denuncia persecución del gobierno Bukele

Salvadoran lawyer and human rights activist Ruth Lopez is escorted by police to a hearing at the Isidro Men�ndez judicial centre in San Salvador on June 4, 2025. Lopez was arrested on May 18 and accused of embezzling state funds when she worked for an electoral court a decade ago. A vocal critic of Bukele's anti-crime policy, she worked for a rights group that was investigating alleged state corruption and assisting Venezuelans deported by the United States and imprisoned in El Salvador. (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP) / MARVIN RECINOS