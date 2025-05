Paz en Ucrania: Ucrania confirma canje de otros 307 prisioneros de guerra

Chernigiv Oblast (Ukraine), 24/05/2025.- A Ukrainian soldier recently released from Russian captivity is reunited with his family on his arrival in Chernigiv Oblast, Ukraine, 23 May 2025. A large number of relatives of missing in action and prisoners of war came to welcome the 390 Ukrainians who were able to return home today. The exchange was the first of three scheduled to take place over the weekend, and is part of the ‘1,000 for 1,000’ agreement reached last week in Turkey, which will see 1,000 Ukrainians and 1,000 Russians released. (Rusia, Turquía, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/MARIA SENOVILLA / MARIA SENOVILLA ( EFE )