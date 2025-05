Rumanía: el proeuropeo Nicursor Dan gana las elecciones presidenciales

Bucharest (Romania), 19/05/2025.- Bucharest City Mayor Nicusor Dan (C), an Independent presidential candidate supported by the Force of Right (FD) party, celebrates his victory hours after the first exit-polls results were announced, in Bucharest, Romania, early 19 May 2025. Nicusor Dan, is coming out ahead of his far-right rival George Simon in preliminary exit polls according to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP). (Elecciones, Rumanía, Bucarest) EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT / ROBERT GHEMENT ( EFE )