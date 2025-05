Reino Unido negocia la creación de “centros de retorno” para deportar migrantes

TIRANA (Albania), 15/05/2025.- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a joint press conference with Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama (not pictured) following their meeting in Tirana, Albania, 15 May 2025. Starmer visits Albania to announce stronger joint measures against migrant smuggling, including enhanced intelligence sharing, forensic upgrades, and expanded regional cooperation. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/MALTON DIBRA / MALTON DIBRA ( EFE )